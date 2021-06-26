3 Dead, 6 Injured After Attack By "Knifeman" In Wurzburg, Germany

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

3 people have been killed and 6 injured by a “knifeman” in Wurzburg, Germany, with clips posted to social media showing a crowd chasing the suspect, who is a 24-year-old Somali.

“Police in the city have reportedly arrested the suspected perpetrator following a “major operation,” reports the Express.

Footage shows members of the public attempting to subdue the attacker with sticks, chairs and whatever else is to hand before police arrive.

The attacker attempts to flee the scene as bystanders direct a police car in the direction of the killer.

Police subsequently shot the man in the leg before arresting him.

Video clips confirm that the “knifeman” is a black male.

Since Germany began accepting waves of migrants in 2015 as part of a global #RefugeesWelcome campaign, violent crime attributed to refugees has risen sharply.

The killer was later named as a 24-year-old Somali refugee who lived in the town.

