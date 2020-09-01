3 Peopled Wounded In 'Mass Stabbing' Near Manchester High School

Three people have been hurt following a 'stabbing' near a high school in Stockport, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and three people have reportedly been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but not much else is known about the case, according to media reports.

Some reports claimed an arrest has been made, but the facts remain unclear.

A GMP spokesman said "[p]olice were called to reports of a stabbing off The Fairway in Offerton, Stockport on Tuesday, Sept. 1."

"Emergency services attended and three people have been taken to hospital with injuries."

Details about the attacker, including their gender, age, race and motive, remain a mystery. According to reports, officers left the scene less than an hour ago.

This latest attack comes just 2 days after a woman was slashed by an unknown assailant, for reasons that haven't been determined. The incident took place on Rudheath Avenue in Withington, south Manchester. The 24-year-old young mother had been walking with her son when a man approached her with a knife then suddenly stabbed her before running off.

A few days before that, two men were stabbed at a Manchester restaurant.

Knife crime has become an increasingly troubling public hazard across Britain, but particularly in cities like Manchester and London.

The trend has prompted some knife makers to explore unorthodox solutions.