Third Image Surfaces Of Trudeau Wearing 'Blackface'

Following last night' revelation that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wore 'brownface' during a yearbook photo from a school he taught at until 2001, several other photos and video purporting to show the PM in 'black/brownface' have been unearthed by the press. The most recent to hit is a video showing what appears to be a high school-aged Trudeau wearing what looks like head to toe 'blackface' makeup.

During an apology released last night, Trudeau confessed that he had worn the 'makeup' on several other occasions, and that there might be other images, including snaps from a high school talent show where Trudeau sang Harry Belafonte's "the Banana Boat Song (Day Oh)" in blackface.

After the corruption scandal involving SNC-Lavalin broke, Trudeau's poll ratings slid, but they haven't moved much from lows they reached earlier this year.

Trudeau and his Liberal Party are still tied with the Conservatives, with 34% of the vote each, according to the latest poll (which, of course, took place before the scandal was made public).

The video, obtained exclusively by Global News shows Trudeau covered in what appears to be 'blackface' makeup raising his hands in the air while laughing, sticking his tongue out and making faces. He’s wearing a white T-shirt, and his jeans are ripped at the knees. The extremely childish display was made worse by the fact that Trudeau's limbs, including his arms and legs, are also covered in makeup.

The video doesn't appear to be have been shot at the same location as where the other photos were taken.

This is the third image of him to be verified by the Liberal Party's comms department.

The Liberal party referred Global News to his Wednesday night apology when asked about the new video.

Trudeau apologized Wednesday, saying that at the time, he didn’t think his actions were racist. Now, he said, he recognizes wearing brownface is racist and regrets his actions. "I shouldn’t have done that," he said. "I should have known better but I didn’t and I’m really sorry."

Another photo has been produced of Trudeau in the 'Arabian Nights' getup that was reportedly found in an old school newspaper.

In the second photo, Trudeau has his arms around what appears to be two Sikh colleagues.

Then, of course, there's the original, where three lovely ladies are flanking Trudeau, who is apparently reveling in his status as the PM's son.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh made an emotional statement after the first photo was made public, bashing Trudeau for his offensive comments.

Singh said it’s up to Canadians, not him, to decide whether Trudeau deserves forgiveness.