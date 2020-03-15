5 Times China Changed The Narrative, Tried To Blame The US For Covid-19

Authored by Jennie Taer via SaraACarter.com,

The source of the Covid-19 global pandemic being Wuhan, China has become a problem for the Chinese Communist Party, who’s now trying to do everything they can to shift the blame.

With the level of control the Party has over its people, there’s no doubt Chinese citizens are falling prey to conspiracy theories promoting the lie that the U.S. is covering up their essential role in the pandemic.

Here are five examples of that:

1. Chinese official Lijian Zhao condemns U.S. officials

Lijian, Zhao, Foreign Ministry Spokesman & Deputy Director General of China’s Information Department, has criticized U.S. officials for making, what he says, are false accusations about the genesis of the virus.

When translated to English, Zhao’s recent Tweet reads,

“Q: Could it be that the US government’s position that the US military brought the virus to Wuhan? A: There have been some recent discussions about the source of the new coronavirus.”

He continued, “We are firmly opposed to the various false and irresponsible remarks made by some senior US government officials and members of Congress. The international community, including the United States, has different views on the source of the virus. China always believes that this is a scientific issue and requires scientific and professional advice.”

#China's foreign ministry has, for all intents and purposes, accused the US of committing an act of war. #COVID19 #CoronavirusPandemic https://t.co/MTbh4qxNjN — Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang) March 12, 2020

2. China Publishes multilingual book, A Battle Against Epidemic

Publisher “China Book International” released a book praising the Chinese government under President Xi Jinping for it’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The book is compiled to show the strength of the Communist Party of China (CPC) leadership and China’s socialist system, as well as China’s efforts in strengthening cooperation with the international community to jointly safeguard global and regional public health security,” a press release stated.

The book is also available in several languages including English, French, Spanish, Russian and Arabic. It’s currently available on Amazon, a global retailer.

3. U.S. Blame on China is ‘immoral and irresponsible’

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told CCTV Thursday that the U.S blame for the pandemic is ‘immoral and irresponsible.’

“We urge the U.S. official to respect facts and the common understanding of the international community,” Geng told a press briefing. “Every minute wasted on smearing and complaining would be better spent on enhancing domestic response and international cooperation.”

4. China’s State-run media calls for U.S. apology

China’s state-run media outlet, Xinhua is one of the government’s strongest allies in pushing propaganda for public consumption. A recent piece published by the site calls on the U.S. to apologize to China.

“We should say righteously that the U.S. owes China an apology, the world owes China a thank you,” an editorial in the outlet read.

5. China’s manipulation of U.S. media

On Twitter, a user reported seeing an altered CNN chyron, they say was changed by Chinese officials, that read “CDC confirms first Coronavirus case of ‘unknown’ origin in U.S.”

Seen on Wechat (the Chinese caption says 'CDC confirms the first case of the Coronavirus originated in the US') pic.twitter.com/K1VGAV8xTm — USAGM China (@usagmchina) March 2, 2020

The people of China on the receiving end of this information are spreading it like wildfire in WeChat groups. Further, they are warning others to a conspiracy that the U.S. government is orchestrating a coverup of a virus that they say, started in the U.S.