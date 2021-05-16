60% Of French Police & Military Say They Will Support Le Pen In Presidential Election

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

60 per cent of police and military say they will support populist Marine Le Pen in next year’s French presidential election, with the number even higher among active duty police.

A survey published by the Centre for Political Research of Sciences Po (Cevipof) found that a plurality of 44 per cent of police and military would vote for Le Pen in the first round of the election.

In a hypothetical second round run off against President Emmanuel Macron, this number rises to 60 per cent, a three per cent increase on the 57 per cent figure she achieved in 2017.

Among active duty police officers, support for the National Rally leader rises to a massive 74 per cent.

Around 48 per cent of police say Le Pen “understands the problems of people like us” compared to just 13 per cent who say the same of Macron.

“A report released by the newspaper Le Figaro this week details the extent of attacks on police as they carry out their duties, claiming that last year alone 8,719 police officers and gendarmes were injured and 11 officers killed,” reports Breitbart.

“In the first three months of 2021, the newspaper states that 727 officers have been injured during operations, and notes that an officer is assaulted on duty every hour in France, on average.”

Police, ambulance workers and fire crews are routinely attacked when they try to enter Islamist no go zones, despite the media still claiming they don’t exist.

Last weekend, a group of anonymous active duty military personnel wrote a letter warning Macron of a “civil war” in the country due to his concessions to Islamists and the far-left.

“If a civil war breaks out, the military will maintain order on its soil because it will be asked to do so,” stated the letter.

A poll conducted last month found that the majority of French citizens agree that the country is headed towards civil war.





