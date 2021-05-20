71% Of French Say "We're Full": No More Immigration

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A new poll has found that 71 per cent of French people think the country has had enough immigration and that it can’t take any more.

The 2021 Fraternity Barometer, a joint effort by the polling firm Ifop and le Labo de la Fraternité, found that almost three quarters of respondents desired to see no more immigration, while a clear majority of 64 per cent said France should no longer accept refugees because of the threat of terrorism.

France has suffered numerous terror attacks carried out by jihadists who were let into the country as “refugees,” including the majority of the Paris massacre terrorists.

As we previously highlighted, even so-called “moderate” Michel Barnier, who was the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, is calling for a 3-5 year total ban on all immigration into the EU.

Perhaps reflecting the doublethink that still plagues people’s views on migration, although 74 per cent acknowledged that “diversity” creates problems and conflicts in society, 85 per cent of respondents still said it was a “good thing.”

However, the poll results will make satisfying reading for populist National Rally candidate Marine Le Pen, who is likely to once again face off against Emmanuel Macron in next year’s presidential election.

A recent poll found that 60 per cent of military and police officers would vote for Le Pen over Macron in a hypothetical second round run off.

The survey results arrive amidst a national controversy in France prompted by two letters written by both retired and active duty military servicemembers.

They warned that the country was headed towards “civil war” unless President Macron dealt with the “disintegration” of France being caused by Islamists and the “anti-racism” movement.

“If a civil war breaks out, the military will maintain order on its soil because it will be asked to do so,” stated the second letter.

A third letter written by 93 former police officers also warned that the country is on the brink of widespread social disorder.

