ABC News Busted Using Gun Range Footage To Report Turkish 'Slaughter' Of Kurd Civilians

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 10/14/2019 - 09:51

ABC News was just busted using two year old gun range footage while reporting on Turkey 'slaughtering' the kurds in the wake of a US withdrawal from the region. 

This video right here appearing to show Turkey's military bombing Kurd civilians in a Syrian border town. The Kurds, who fought alongside the US against ISIS now horrific reports of atrocities committed by Turkish-backed fighters on those very allies" -ABC News 

For comparison, here's the ABC News report: 

And here's the footage they used - from the Knob Creek gun range in West Point, Kentucky in 2017. 

Just a simple editing room oversight, we're sure. 

Tags
Politics