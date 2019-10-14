ABC News Busted Using Gun Range Footage To Report Turkish 'Slaughter' Of Kurd Civilians

ABC News was just busted using two year old gun range footage while reporting on Turkey 'slaughtering' the kurds in the wake of a US withdrawal from the region.

This video right here appearing to show Turkey's military bombing Kurd civilians in a Syrian border town. The Kurds, who fought alongside the US against ISIS now horrific reports of atrocities committed by Turkish-backed fighters on those very allies" -ABC News

Wow! ABC News is trying to pass gun range videos as combat footage from Syria pic.twitter.com/zfTWtwwSfZ — Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@PolishPatriotTM) October 14, 2019

For comparison, here's the ABC News report:

And here's the footage they used - from the Knob Creek gun range in West Point, Kentucky in 2017.

