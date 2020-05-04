Advanced Russian Radar System Discovered Near Israeli Border: Report

Via AlMasdarNews.com,

A Russian publication reported this week that the Russian Armed Forces have deployed their Resonance radar system in an area near the Israeli border. According to the NZIV publication, the Russian Resonance radar was identified in two locations in the eastern Mediterranean region, including an area along the Israeli-Egyptian border.

Last year, the think tank and reputable military analysis source GlobalSecurity.org wrote: "the Egyptian Resonance-NE radar tracks the movement of all objects in the airspace not only over Egypt, but also Israel and Syria. According to a number of sources, in 2020 Russia will begin regular deliveries of Resonance-NE to the Middle East."

Russian Resonance radar system, file image via Al Masdar News

“Eli Dekel, a retired military systems researcher, has found the exact location and location of two radar stations that can detect planes and missiles up to 1,100 km away,” the publication said.

“One station was built in Javelin Oved at a distance of about 40 km, east of the Suez Canal,” NZIV reported, adding that a “second post was in the Gulf of Suez on a hill between Jabel al-Galla and Kabir.”

NZIV said the locations of these radar stations will allow early detection of various types of aircraft and missiles at long distances, as well as provide early warnings to the Egyptian Air Force and defense forces about timely preparation for any threat.

“Equipping Egypt with state-of-the-art radars is part of the accelerating process of arming and building military infrastructure, mainly in eastern Egypt and the Sinai. The system also provides data for intercept systems within 350 km. This area includes all of Israel,” they added.

Via aviation analysis site avia-pro.net

According to Global Security:

The Rezonans-NE very high frequency [VHF] counter-stealth early warning phased-array radar is designed to effectively detect a wide range of current and future air targets, including low-observable cruise and ballistic missiles, hypersonic aerial vehicles, as well as stealthy ones, in severe electronic countermeasures (ECM) and clutter environment. It is in service with the Russian Air Force, Iran (since 2009) and Algeria (since 2017). The radar can operate in circular scan mode or within a specified sector. In addition to peacetime tasks, it can provide early warning of an air attack and information support for air and air defense warfare operations. The Rezonans-NE includes up to four radar modules, each of which provides control in the azimuth sector of 90 degrees and can operate independently.

It was not said when Russia deployed these radar systems near the Israeli border; however, given Israel’s military intelligence capabilities, it is highly likely that they were aware of these movements.