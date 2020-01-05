AFRICOM Confirms Attack On US Base In Kenya 

U.S. Africa Command has confirmed militants attacked a base used by U.S. forces in Kenya on Sunday. The Sunday attack was led by terrorist organization al-Shabaab at Manda Bay Airfield.

U.S. Africa Command said, "Working alongside our Kenyan partners, the airfield is cleared and still in the process of being fully secured" adding that the security situation at Manda Bay is "fluid."

"Al-Shabaab is a brutal terrorist organization," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Gayler, U.S. Africa Command director of operations. "It is an al-Qaeda affiliate seeking to establish a self-governed Islamic territory in East Africa, to remove Western influence and ideals from the region, and to further its jihadist agenda. U.S. presence in Africa is critically important to counter-terrorism efforts."

There was no report of U.S. or Kenyan deaths. U.S. Africa Command said, "accountability of personnel assessment is underway." There were reports on Twitter that infrastructure and equipment on the base were heavily damaged during the intense firefight.

Twitter handle Intel Air & Sea provided several pictures of a commercial twin-engine passenger aircraft engulfed in flames.

Hot 96 FM Kenya tweeted pictures of dense black smoke rising from "Camp Simba army bases that hosts U.S. & Kenya soldiers in Lamu's Manda Bay."

Here's a closer view of the destruction, where a broadcast journalist with BBC News Swahili tweeted: "Al-Shabaab say they have launched a dawn attack on Kenya/U.S. military base in Lamu County. A suicide car bomb reportedly breached the entry to Camp Simba, Manda Bay. The explosion sent plume of dark smoke into the sky."

Al Shabaab claims it destroyed seven planes and three vehicles during the attack.

The organization released a statement indicating there were "severe casualties on both # U.S. and #Kenya troops."

"Imagery from Manda Bay #Keynya suggests at least two aircraft destroyed in #AlShabaab attack - one (#US Dash-8?) on apron [A] and one on taxiway/runway [B]," said Joseph Dempsey, a research analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.