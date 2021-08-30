"America's Longest War Is Over" As Last Military Plane Leaves Kabul

The U.S. officially ended its military presence in Afghanistan on Tuesday with the final flight out of Kabul, concluding two decades of American involvement touched off by the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

“I’m here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan,” General Kenneth McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, said Monday afternoon in the U.S.

"The military phase is over" in Afghanistan and now The State Dept "will take the lead," says Gen. McKenzie.

"My heart is broken over the losses we sustained three days ago," says Gen. McKenzie.

McKenzie said the Kabul airlift was the largest civilian evacuation mission executed by the U.S. military.

He said the "vast majority" of Americans who hoped to flee were evacuated.

$2.3 trillion later...

Source: Brown University

"final plane is wheels up. War is over."

Last U.S. military plane carrying troops with call sign MOOSE94, its all over. Hamid Karzai Airport now under #Taliban control pic.twitter.com/wvKl9p4sig — M Zafar (@ice_koool) August 30, 2021

Prior to the announcement, a notice went out to pilots that flights transiting through Kabul would be traveling in "uncontrolled airspace."

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY HAMID KARZAI INTL AIRPORT (OAKB) IS UNCONTROLLED .

NO AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL OR AIRPORT SERVICES ARE AVAILABLE.

AIRCRAFT OPERATING INTO, OUT OF, OR THROUGH KABUL FIR AND LANDING OAKB SHOULD USE EXTREME CAUTION.

AIRCRAFT SHOULD ADHERE TO STANDARD REPORTING PROCEDURES ON CTAF 125.2.

America’s longest war ended with a rushed withdrawal of more than 100,000 people since Aug. 14. That followed the Taliban advance to Kabul, and the killing of 13 U.S. service members in a suicide bombing outside the capital city’s airport last week.

The Daily Caller reports that Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw said Monday the U.S. is in a worse position now than it was on Sept. 10, 2001, warning of the reformation of Al-Qaida and wondering who will protect America from possible attacks moving forward.

“We’re in a worse position now than we were on September 10, 2001. It’s always worth reminding people, we weren’t at war then, but somebody was at war with us, and guess what, they are still at war with us. Joe Biden did not end any war. That was always the myth. That was always the false promise from politicians, ‘we’re gonna end the wars’. Well, the enemy has a say in that and they’ve made that pretty clear as of late,” Crenshaw said. "It’s frustrating for a lot of us who served there. Now, don’t get me wrong, our service was not in vain. We got something out of that 20 years. What we got was no more 9/11’s and that’s not nothing, that’s something. But I am not sure who is going to be there to protect America from these kind of attacks in the future when Al-Qaeda reforms and finally gets some breathing room, which they’re very happy to have now, and can start to externalize their operations again,” Crenshaw added.

AFP is reporting that 'celebratory' gunfire is ringing out in Kabul (as well as the cheers of fighters manning security posts in the green zone).

TALIBAN CELEBRATING WITH GUNFIRES AT KABUL AIRPORT pic.twitter.com/y7JBexkdET — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 30, 2021

A senior Taliban official said, after the US troops left, that "We have made history."