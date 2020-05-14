Angela Merkel Says "Hard Evidence" Russia Targeted Her Emails 

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday, she has "hard evidence" that Russia is behind a 2015 hack attack of her emails.

"I can honestly say that it pains me. Every day I try to build a better relationship with Russia and on the other hand, there is such hard evidence that Russian forces are doing this," she told the Bundestag (Germany's lower house of parliament).

Der Spiegel magazine reported last week that Russia's GRU military intelligence service led the operation back in 2015 to steal a treasure trove of Merkle's emails.

Moscow has since denied previous allegations and said Merkel "will keep trying to improve ties with Russia, but the hacking attack doesn't make it easier."

Merkel bestätigt in Bundestag Abgreifen alter Mails ihres Bundestagsbüros durch Hackerangriff - und sieht starke Indizien, dass #Russland dahinter steckt. pic.twitter.com/KHDg7vzASx — Andreas Rinke (@Andreas__Rinke) May 13, 2020

For years, there have been concerns of spying not just between Russia and Germany, but rather between the US and Germany. We first pointed out, back in 2013, that the spy spat between both countries was uncovered, and German journalists urged people to stop using Google and Yahoo because of NSA eavesdropping.

By 2014, more revelations of the NSA's spying tentacles were revealed via NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden's release of secret documents. This clearly upset German officials who asked for an investigation into the matter.

In 2017, we noted how the spy spat worsened, it turned out that Germany returned the favor and was spying on numerous officials in Washington and key US business targets.

As Merkel voiced her frustrations about Russian attacks, saying she has proof of the "outrageous" spying, the evidence remains to be seen in public view, nevertheless, how there is no mention of the spy spat between US and Germany.