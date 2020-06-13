Another Progressive Media Figure 'Canceled' For Being 'Insufficiently Woke'

As the protests have quieted down and America waits for Minnesota AG Keith Ellison to prosecute Derek Chauvin and the 3 other officers who presided over the murder of George Floyd, the aftermath on the Internet has been surprising and swift, as many popular figures who have pledged their support to 'BLM' and the principles of dismantling white supremacy via posting and vague workplace 'diversity' commitments are being called out by other for being "insufficiently woke".

Though most Americans who either aren't on twitter or don't spend the majority of their free time there probably don't know/don't care about any of this, the movement has claimed victims in the latest iteration of 'cancel culture' run amok.

Buzzfeed News reports that Leandra Cohen, the founder and top editor at fashion website Man Repeller, has decided to "take a step back" after acknowledging that she "failed" in her mission to expand the diversity of Man Repeller.

What, exactly, triggered the backlash? Well, during the outset of the crisis, Man Repeller furloughed a popular black editor on its site (among other employees) as the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak rippled across the media industry.

That employee has now joined a mob of others on twitter hurling accusations that Man Reppeller's content only appeals to "white cis women".

Is that accurate? We don't think so. A cursory review of the site's content finds many articles by minority writers, and the site seemingly never stops reiterating its commitment to the ideals of 'woke' culture. But maybe that's the problem. It's an example of the ultimate paradox of wokeness: You're 'racist' if you don't agree 100% with the ideology, but once you bend the knee, you become a target in a movement fueled by deliberately ignoring anything that challenges its chosen narrative. Leandra Cohen of popular fashion blog Man Repeller has announced plans to step back from the platform following widespread criticisms of the publication’s response to current Black Lives Matter protests, ignited by the death of George Floyd. The founder shared on Instagram that she would stay "on the sidelines" in order to give her team the opportunity to show readers “what Man Repeller can be." The decision follows numerous attempts by the blog to weigh in on the current conversations around racism, social justice, and inclusivity. In an initial post addressing the Man Repeller community, Cohen made clear that the platform would “not remain silent in the face of police brutality and white supremacy."

One thing we don't understand: If "trans women are women, period", then wouldn't Man Repeller be doing readers a disservice by carving out content specifically directed at the trans women? Then again, a quick google search reveals dozens of articles written by and written about trans people and their experiences on Man Repeller.

But however many articles Man Repeller writes as it strives to appease the woke leftist mob, we doubt it will be enough. Cohen is guilty of the same original sin as most of her staff: Being a white woman.