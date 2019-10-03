Knife-Wielding Attacker Kills 4 At Paris Police HQ

Update (8:55 am ET): The death toll has been revised higher: Now, at least four officers have died from wounds sustained during Thursday's knife attack, according to RT.

In further new information, police believe the attacker may have used a ceramic knife to evade detection from metal detectors.

* * *

A man armed with a knife managed to infiltrate Paris police headquarters Thursday morning and go on a stabbing spree during which several officers were seriously injured, and at least one killed, according to local media reports cited by RT.

The attack unfolded right in the middle of Paris, across the street from the burned out Notre Dame. The assailant is said to have killed one officer and wounded several others before he was shot dead. The exact number of officers affected wasn't made clear.

A metro station located on the central island where the police headquarters is located was shut down after the attack. It's unclear how many officers were stabbed in total, and police also weren't ready to release a motive for the attacker, though a CNN analyst said the city has gotten used to attacks that "could be terror related" since the massacre at the Bataclan in 2015 that left 90 people dead.

The attack also comes one day after French police went on a nationwide strike.

Video from the scene circulated on social media.

URGENT - Attaque au couteau à la préfecture de police à Paris sur des policiers. Plusieurs victimes, l’assaillant abattu.



Important dispositif en train de se mettre en place. pic.twitter.com/cwCQCej7vR — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) October 3, 2019

The suspect is believed to have worked at police headquarters, according to RT, though it's not clear in what role. France's Interior Minister Christopher Castaner was on his way to the police headquarters to inspect the scene.