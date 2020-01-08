Ayatollah Proclaims Missile Strikes A "Slap In The Face" Against "Corrupt" US

During his first comments since last night's series of rocket attacks coming from the Iranian regime, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described Iran's sand-pounding counterattack as a "slap in the face" delivered against the US.

The last time we heard from the Ayatollah, he vowed "severe revenge" against the US for the killing of General Suleimani, who was finally laid to rest on Tuesday after a stampede during his funeral procession on Monday delayed his burial.

Khamenei said that the strikes served as a "slap in the face" for the United States, but were not "sufficient" to remove "the corrupting presence of America in the region."

The Ayatollah again stated unequivocally that Tehran views Washington as its enemy.

Iran's IRGC claimed responsibility for last night's barrage, which the Pentagon claimed was launched from Iran. The attack, which started around 5:30 ET, involved firing some 15 missiles, 10 of which hit the Ayn al-Asad base in western Iraq and another facility in Erbil. Another missile struck the Taji air base near Baghdad, and another four fell out of the sky. No Americans were killed during the attacks.

In a comment that sounded like he could be hinting at future attacks, the Ayatollah asked "what is our duty now?"

"One important issue is what is our duty now?" following Soleimani's assassination, said the supreme leader. "An important incident has happened. The question of revenge is another issue," said Khamenei. "Military actions in this form are not sufficient for that issue," he said, referring to the assassination. "What is important is that America's corrupt presence must come to an end in this region."

In a separate statement, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that while the US may have "cut off the arm" of assassinated Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani, Iran will respond by severing America's "leg" in the region.