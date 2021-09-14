B-2 Stealth Bomber Damaged During "Emergency Landing" At Whiteman Air Force Base

A U.S. Air Force stealth bomber was damaged Tuesday after an emergency landing at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

Details are limited, but The War Zone received a statement from Air Force Global Strike Command about the incident that unfolded at 0030 local time at Whiteman AFB.

There has been an incident at Whiteman AFB. It occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 14. A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit experienced and [sic] in-flight malfunction during a routine training mission and was damaged on the runway at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, after an emergency landing. There were no personnel injuries and no fire associated with the landing. The incident is under investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

A notice to airmen, or NOTAM, was filed around Whiteman AFB, located near Knob Noster, Missouri, "to provide a safe environment for accident investigations." The base is home to the B-2 Stealth Bomber of the 509th Bomb Wing.

No damage reports have been released or if the stealth bomber was carrying a payload. The War Zone said there was no fire, and the pilots were unharmed.

Northrop Grumman only built 21 of these heavy strategic stealth bombers. One was lost in Guam in 2008. And possibly another has been damaged early Tuesday morning.