China Reportedly Plans Carrie Lam's Ouster After 5 Months Of Hong Kong Unrest; Beijing Denies

After nearly five months of increasingly violent protests, Beijing has apparently had enough of Carrie Lam, the Hong Kong chief executive who has been lambasted as the "piglet" to Chinese leader Xi Jinping's "Winnie the Poh".

The FT reported that the government in Beijing is drawing up plans to replace Lam with an "interim" executive. However, the report has been strenuously denied by the government. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday that the government still "firmly backs" Lam and that the report is a"political rumor with ulterior motives."

Still, the FT said that if the government follows through with its plan, Lam will be out by March, and a replacement will be installed to cover the remainder of her term, which ends in 2022. They wouldn't necessarily stay on for another term.

Lam's ouster by Beijing likely wouldn't have any impact on the protests - she hasn't exactly endeared herself to the pro-democracy movement, which has called for her ouster - but it would represent another intrusion by Beijing on the city's autonomy. And in the two decades since Hong Kong was handed back to China, there is some precedence. When Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first Chinese chief executive, resigned in 2005, Donald Tsang, the most senior bureaucrat in the city, served out the remainder of his term and was reappointed chief executive for a full five-year term in 2007. Of course, appointing another candidate to take Lam's place would be a departure from this established line of succession.

According to the FT, the leading candidates to replace Lam include Norman Chan, a former head of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and Henry Tang, the son of a textile magnate who has also served as the territory’s financial secretary and chief secretary for administration.

"We have to look within at people who have served in government but also know how business operates here," said one prominent member of Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing establishment. "And of course they need to be trusted by Beijing."

A resumption of democratic control over the special administrative region is one of the pro-democracy movement's "five demands". Beijing would reportedly like to wait until the protests quiet down before following through with the leadership change (though if that's the plan, then it could be a while).

The leader also reportedly said in a recording leaked last month that causing so much havoc in the city is "unforgiveable" for a chief executive and that she would quit if she had a choice. Still, she has remained in power.

Lam's unpopularity was on full display last week when protesters interrupted her annual policy speech, forcing the government to instead play a recording of the speech. Her decision to bypass the executive council and pass a ban on mask-wearing in public, a heavy handed move that had little impact on the demonstrations, only further undermined her already low popularity.