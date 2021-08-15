Biden To Address Crisis In Afghanistan "In Next Few Days"

With both Americans, and the world, seeking some guidance - if not leadership - from the US during the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan which has seen both the capital Kabul and the US embassy fall to the Taliban in several frenetic hours...

Quite the comment from former U.S. Ambassador to #Afghanistan and #Iraq Ryan Crocker today in The Spokesman-Review about POTUS: pic.twitter.com/IisbAAnoPe — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) August 15, 2021

... CNN announced that President Biden - who has been holed up in Camp David - is expected to address the nation in the next few days about the crisis in Afghanistan.

According to the report, one option under discussion is to have Biden return to the White House, though the official cautioned that they had not completely ruled out making the remarks from Camp David.

Earlier today, CNN's Jeff Zeleny reported that while Biden can receive the same level of briefings from Camp David, as he has been doing throughout the weekend, officials are aware of the optics of the President being out of town during this perilous moment.

Several administration officials have also been on vacation, but began returning to work remotely Sunday or in the West Wing.

Earlier today, the White House twitter account sent out a photo showing Biden holding a video conference with the national security team and senior officials "to hear updates on the draw down of our civilian personnel in Afghanistan, evacuations of SIV applicants and other Afghan allies, and the ongoing security situation in Kabul." The photo was quickly panned by a former Navy bomb squad team member among others, for clearly showing the face of the Doha station chief, outing him in the process.

LOL White House just outed Doha Station. 🙄



I’m sure the station chief (or their stand in) appreciates having his face tweeted out along with “Doha Station” as the caption.



And before you blame Biden, it’s not unique to his staff.



Clown show all-around. https://t.co/M9uAV6sidb — Tom Sauer 🇺🇸 ⚓️ 💣 (@thomasbsauer) August 15, 2021