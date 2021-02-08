Biden Appears To Be Expanding The US Occupation Of Syria

Authored by Jason Ditz via AntiWar.com,

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, some 50 vehicles in a US military convoy crossed into Syria this weekend and headed for bases in the nation’s northeast Hasakeh Province.



Details aren’t clear on why the convoy arrived, beyond delivering equipment. The Observatory noted this is the ninth such convoy to enter Syria in 2021, meaning nearly two convoys per week are showing up.

File image of US convoy entering Syria in past years, AFP/Getty

While there has been no official announcement on a policy change, this speaks to the Biden Administration’s intentions in Syria, or at least intentions to not leave Syria.



The US has very limited troop presence left in Syria, and President Trump made much of the remnant just being there to loot oil. With reports of ISIS seeking a resurgence there, it seems the US may have found itself another war, or at least a continuation of the existing war.



A return to Obama-era priorities in Syria could set the stage for a bigger fight, as they were very keen to impose regime change in Syria before, and may be following the Libya model that saw Moammar Gadhafi deposed, killed, and Libya turned into the wreck it remains to this day.

Biden is not merely perpetuating but expanding the US's illegal occupation of Syria. https://t.co/iUSgx9Hb8p — David Mizner (@DavidMizner) February 8, 2021

Citing SOHR, one regional report notes:

According to the Britain-based monitoring group, "this is the ninth Coalition convoy to enter Syria since the beginning of 2021."

Nothing Biden has said would suggest otherwise, with the Kurdish YPG expecting a new influx of US support. Some of this will be done under the guise of fighting terrorism, some on claimed US interests in the region.

No longer content to rob a single oilfield, the US may once again have designs on much more.