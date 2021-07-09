Biden 'Confronts' Putin Over Recent Hacks, Underscores Need To Disrupt Ransomware Groups

President Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin via phone on Friday, where he's said to have "underscored the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia," and "emphasized that he is committed to continued engagement on the broader threat posed by ransomware," according to a readout of the call provided by the White House.

"President Biden reiterated that the United States will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure in the face of this continuing challenge," the statement concludes.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the biggest ransomware attack on record is not yet "fully" attributable to Russia, but that the Biden administration would "take action" if Putin doesn't go after cybercriminals within his borders.

"As the president made clear to President Putin when they met, if the Russian government cannot or will not take action against criminal actors residing in Russia, we will take action or reserve the right to take action on our own," said Psaki, adding "Even with these criminal actors – we're not saying they're coming from the government or directed from the government – but even with those actors, they have a responsibility."

Some 1,500 or more businesses worldwide may have been impacted by the latest ransomware attack which targeted Miami-based software firm Kaseya - with the culprits demanding $70 million in cryptocurrency to release the data.

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia



President Biden spoke today with President Putin. The leaders commended the joint work of their respective teams following the U.S.-Russia Summit that led to the unanimous renewal of cross-border humanitarian assistance to Syria today in the UN Security Council.



President Biden also spoke with President Putin about the ongoing ransomware attacks by criminals based in Russia that have impacted the United States and other countries around the world. President Biden underscored the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia and emphasized that he is committed to continued engagement on the broader threat posed by ransomware. President Biden reiterated that the United States will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure in the face of this continuing challenge.