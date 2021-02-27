Biden Says US Will "Never" Accept Russia's Annexation Of Crimea

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

President Biden released a statement on Friday marking the seventh anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea where he said the US will "never" accept Russian sovereignty over the peninsula.

"The United States continues to stand with Ukraine and its allies and partners today, as it has from the beginning of this conflict," Biden said. "The United States does not and will never recognize Russia's purported annexation of the peninsula, and we will stand with Ukraine against Russia’s aggressive acts."

Pro-Russian supporters attend a rally in Simferopol, 2014. Via Reuters

Biden's statement also laid sole blame for bloodshed in Kiev during the crisis on Russians: "We will also continue to honor the courage and hope of the Revolution of Dignity, in which the Ukrainian people faced down sniper fire and enforcers in riot gear on the Maidan and demanded a new beginning for their country," the statement added.

Left out of Biden’s statement was the reason for the Russian annexation. In 2014, the US-orchestrated a coup in Ukraine.

The largely ethnic Russian population of Crimea rejected the new nationalist anti-Russian government in Kyiv that even had neo-nazis in its midst. Polls after the annexation show the majority of Crimeans were in favor of joining Russia.

The Biden family benefited greatly from the coup. Shortly after the change in government, President Biden’s son Hunter landed a high-paying job on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian natural gas company.

President Biden tapped an architect of the Ukraine coup for a high-level position in the State Department. Victoria Nuland, the wife of neoconservative Robert Kagan, is the nominee to be the under secretary of state for political affairs.

A recording of a phone call between Nuland and then-US Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt was leaked and released on YouTube on February 4th, 2014. In the call, Nuland and Pyatt discussed who should replace the government of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Viktor Yanukovych, who was forced to step down on February 22nd, 2014.