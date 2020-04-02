Bill Gates Slams White House, Insists US Needs "National Social Isolation Policy" To Combat COVID-19

Bill Gates has been warning about the risk of a global pandemic for years. And since the novel coronavirus slammed the US, he's been advocating a "super painful" 10-week national shutdown that has earned him plenty of criticism for being an out-of-touch billionaire (just like when he suggested that the biggest contributor to poverty in Africa was too many poor Africans being born)

And yesterday, Gates opened himself to critics once again by publishing an op-ed in the Washington Post where he obliquely criticized the Trump Administration's approach to combating the virus, and suggested an alternative that sounded like something that might be possible in the world from The Jetsons.

Yeah, humanity (and the US in particular) has made some pretty big strides in the worlds of big data and AI in recent years, but we suspect that American government's capabilities aren't quite advanced enough to permit for the seamless and flawless allocations of vital medical resources and semi-automated contact tracing.

Of course, Gates' guide to how the US can "catch up" in its battle against the coronavirus includes some more practical tips, too, like recommending a mandatory national shutdown that the Trump Administration has specifically said it is opposed to doing (Florida only finally closed the last of the state's beaches when Gov. DeSantis caved to critics and issued a sweeping lockdown order yesterday). Still, several states have only "recommended" that people WFH and avoid public places...if and when possible.

He brings up other valid points too, echoing Andrew Cuomo's criticism of the federal government essentially forcing states to bid for vital resources. And finally: Running more rapid trials to find effective treatments while drug companies race to find a vaccine (kind of like what was done here?)

The full op-ed is below. We'll let readers be the judge.

* * *

This is a recipe for disaster. Because people can travel freely across state lines, so can the virus. The country’s leaders need to be clear: Shutdown anywhere means shutdown everywhere. Until the case numbers start to go down across America - which could take 10 weeks or more - no one can continue business as usual or relax the shutdown. Any confusion about this point will only extend the economic pain, raise the odds that the virus will return, and cause more deaths.

Second, the federal government needs to step up on testing. Far more tests should be made available. We should also aggregate the results so we can quickly identify potential volunteers for clinical trials and know with confidence when it’s time to return to normal. There are good examples to follow: New York state recently expanded its capacity to up to more than 20,000 tests per day.

There’s also been some progress on more efficient testing methods, such as the self-swab developed by the Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network, which allows patients to take a sample themselves without possibly exposing a health worker. I hope this and other innovations in testing are scaled up across the country soon.

Even so, demand for tests will probably exceed the supply for some time, and right now, there’s little rhyme or reason to who gets the few that are available. As a result, we don’t have a good handle on how many cases there are or where the virus is likely headed next, and it will be hard to know if it rebounds later. And because of the backlog of samples, it can take seven days for results to arrive when we need them within 24 hours.

This is why the country needs clear priorities for who is tested. First on the list should be people in essential roles such as health-care workers and first responders, followed by highly symptomatic people who are most at risk of becoming seriously ill and those who are likely to have been exposed.

The same goes for masks and ventilators. Forcing 50 governors to compete for lifesaving equipment - and hospitals to pay exorbitant prices for it - only makes matters worse.

Finally, we need a data-based approach to developing treatments and a vaccine. Scientists are working full speed on both; in the meantime, leaders can help by not stoking rumors or panic buying. Long before the drug hydroxychloroquine was approved as an emergency treatment for covid-19, people started hoarding it, making it hard to find for lupus patients who need it to survive.

We should stick with the process that works: Run rapid trials involving various candidates and inform the public when the results are in.

Once we have a safe and effective treatment, we’ll need to ensure that the first doses go to the people who need them most.

To bring the disease to an end, we’ll need a safe and effective vaccine. If we do everything right, we could have one in less than 18 months - about the fastest a vaccine has ever been developed. But creating a vaccine is only half the battle. To protect Americans and people around the world, we’ll need to manufacture billions of doses. (Without a vaccine, developing countries are at even greater risk than wealthy ones, because it’s even harder for them to do physical distancing and shutdowns.)

We can start now by building the facilities where these vaccines will be made. Because many of the top candidates are made using unique equipment, we’ll have to build facilities for each of them, knowing that some won’t get used. Private companies can’t take that kind of risk, but the federal government can. It’s a great sign that the administration made deals this week with at least two companies to prepare for vaccine manufacturing. I hope more deals will follow.

In 2015, I urged world leaders in a TED talk to prepare for a pandemic the same way they prepare for war - by running simulations to find the cracks in the system. As we’ve seen this year, we have a long way to go. But I still believe that if we make the right decisions now, informed by science, data and the experience of medical professionals, we can save lives and get the country back to work.

* * *

