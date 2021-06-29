Blinken Urges Allies To "Repatriate" & "Rehabilitate" Foreign ISIS Terrorists Held In Syria

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday actually called for ISIS members held in prisons across Syria to essentially be let go to their home countries - often in Europe. He applied the words "repatriate" and "rehabilitate" to literal ISIS terrorists and their families.

What's more is that he was addressing European allies, meaning in this context he's also referencing primarily foreign fighters who joined the Islamic State. The foreign jihadists have long been considered to be the most extreme among the extreme. Here's what Blinken said at a defense conference in Rome, according to ABC News:

Kicking off the ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in Rome on Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on countries to "repatriate, rehabilitate, and where applicable, prosecute their citizens" imprisoned in Syria fighting for ISIS.

"It just can't persist indefinitely," he said of the problem of the cramped ISIS prisons run by the US-backed SDF in Syria's Eastern desert.

One such camp is al-Hol, which has been a security nightmare. A recent report in BBC detailed: "According to figures released by al-Hol camp's Kurdish-led authorities, almost 61,000 people are held at the site in Al Hasakah district, including more than 16,000 families. About 2,500 of those are families of foreign IS fighters."

It could be that Blinken primarily had in mind family members of ISIS terrorists who are held in Syria's prisons, but regardless it's shocking how bluntly and easily he spoke of "rehabilitating" ISIS foreign fighters...

"We are seeing fighters of 13 and 14 years old, take up weapons to kill people, and we have to get at this from every possible angle," he said further in the remarks.

In Rome at D-ISIS conference, Blinken says 10,000 ISIS fighters still under SDF detention in #Syria, calling the situation 'untenable' and effectively urging all countries to repatriate, rehabilitate and if needed prosecute their citizens. https://t.co/EAduH7BimI — Hümeyra Pamuk (@humeyra_pamuk) June 28, 2021

Another irony on top of Blinken lecturing allies that they must receive their foreign fighters back "home" is the fact that on Sunday night the Biden-ordered airstrikes actually targeted Iraqi and Syrian militia groups that actively fight remaining ISIS terrorists in the region.

SDF-administered al-Hol, via Al Jazeera

But it remains that the US considers these groups currently fighting Sunni jihadists as "pro-Iranian" and "Iran-backed" - hence the Pentagon's willingness to wage war on the Assad-Iran-Hezbollah axis while often willfully turning a blind eye to ISIS (and worse) and other Sunni terror groups.