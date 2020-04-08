Boris Johnson Said To Be "Stable", But Remains In ICU

As promised, Downing Street has released its morning update on the condition of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. And according to Spokesman James Slack, who spoke with reporters on a conference call on Wednesday, Johnson is still in "stable" condition, but remains in intensive care after spending Tuesday night there.

Slack also said Johnson is "responding" to whatever treatment he is receiving.

"The prime minister remains clinically stable and is responding to treatment," Slack said. He added that Johnson is in "good spirits", but is unable to work right now.

“The PM is not working, he is in intensive care. He has the ability to contact those that he needs to. He is following the advice of his doctors at all times”

Slack affirmed that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been deputized to stand in for Johnson.

News of the PM's recovery, though still not guaranteed as he remains in the ICU, is still unquestionably good news for a country that has rallied around Boris Johnson, a politician whose popularity inside and outside Britain have made him a uniquely beloved figure in British politics.

One nationwide movement involved neighborhoods walking outside at the same time to 'clap for Boris'.

Proud as punch, our estate clapping for Boris. #ClapForBoris pic.twitter.com/n77ZpPA6xM — Graham Walker (@Graham_Wa1ker) April 7, 2020

Johnson, the consummate politician, will hopefully emerge from treatment strengthened and ready to deploy this new political capital to finish guiding the UK through the outbreak, and then through Brexit.