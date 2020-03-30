British Scientific Advisors: China Covering Up Full Extent Of Virus, Could Be 40 Times Worse Than Reported

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Scientific advisors to the British government have reportedly told the Prime Minister Boris Johnson that China is covering up the full extent of the coronavirus pandemic, and that things could be 40 times worse there than the communist state admits.

The Daily Mail reports that “Mr Johnson has been warned by scientific advisers that China’s officially declared statistics on the number of cases of coronavirus could be ‘downplayed by a factor of 15 to 40 times.’”

“There is a disgusting disinformation campaign going on and it is unacceptable,” an anonymous government source told The Mail. “They [the Chinese government] know they have got this badly wrong and rather than owning it they are spreading lies.” “It is going to be back to the diplomatic drawing board after this. Rethink is an understatement,” another government source said, with a further source adding that “There has to be a reckoning when this is over.”

The British government also “believes China is seeking to build its economic power during the pandemic with ‘predatory offers of help’ [to] countries around the world.’” the report continues.

China has been delivering hundreds of thousands of testing kits and masks to nations around the world. One problem, however, is that they don’t work.

“In Spain, which currently has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, the government purchased 640,000 rapid test kits from China and South Korea as it fights the pandemic,” The Free Beacon reported this week.

“Experts soon discovered, however, that the tests it purchased from Chinese company Bioeasy were only correctly identifying coronavirus cases 30 percent of the time, according to Spain’s El Pais.” the report notes.

“The Czech Republic also purchased 150,000 rapid test kits from China, and have likewise found problems.” the report continues, adding that “One doctor using the tests found that 80 percent of the kits were faulty and has reverted back to the conventional lab tests, which are significantly slower to process.”

Other countries such as Turkey and Georgia, as well as Holland have reported problems with the tests and the masks.

Ever since the outbreak began in December, it has been acknowledged that China has been lying about the true numbers.

A scientific study out of the University of Southampton in the UK found that had China acted sooner to combat their coronavirus, then the further spread could have been almost entirely avoided, and it would not have become a global pandemic.

It has become clear that the first cases of the Chinese virus were reported in mid-late November and early December, with scientists even estimating that the first jump of the virus from animals to humans probably occurred in October in the city of Wuhan.

Instead of acting immediately, the Chinese government waited until January 23rd before issuing quarantine orders to the 11 million people living in Wuhan.

The communist state was also actively working to suppress and punish doctors and scientists who tried to get warnings out, and lied to the world by claiming there was “no evidence” of human-to-human transmission.

"Chinese laboratories identified a mystery virus as a highly infectious new pathogen by late December last year, but they were ordered to stop tests, destroy samples and suppress the news."



U.S. media: Stop being mean to China!https://t.co/wj0VyMdmZJ — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 19, 2020

China lied to the world 2 months ago in claiming there was "no evidence" of human-to-human transmission.



Media: It's not China's fault, stop being mean to China. https://t.co/9RNGyopjy4 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 19, 2020

"Dropping the ball."



They covered it up for a over month, brutally silenced whistleblowers, lied to the rest of the world and facilitated a geographic spread that would have been reduced by 95% if they'd been honest.



That's quite the ball drop. https://t.co/NQEmJ3SYyE — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 19, 2020

As the communist state relaxed lockdown orders and opened up again this week, further questions were raised. It has been reported that thousands of urns at funeral homes in Wuhan, along with cremation statistics, do not tally with numbers of new cases and deaths being logged by the Chinese government.

China has a previous track record of lying about health crises. In 2003, The New York Times reported that China admitted to under-reporting the total number of SARS cases.