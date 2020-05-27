Canadian Judge Rules Against Huawei CFO, Clearing Way For Extradition

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/27/2020 - 14:46

Wednesday has been a wild day for US-China relations.

It has been a few months since we've checked in with Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, who has spent the last 16 months free on bail in Vancouver while the Canadian legal system has processed her case, as it moves to determine whether it will grant the US DoJ's request to extradite Wanzhou in accordance with the US-Canada mutual-extradition agreement.

On Wednesday, with tensions between the US and China flaring and Huawei back in the headlines, a Canadian judge has ruled that the allegations brought against Meng by the DoJ would constitute crimes in Canada. That hurdle was a critical legal threshold: If the judge had ruled otherwise, Meng likely would have been freed, and extradition would likely be off the table.

Just minutes after the decision, Beijing - via the Global Times - has already responded.

Meng was arrested when she landed in Vancouver on Dec. 1, 2018, while President Trump was sitting down to dinner with President Xi in Buenos Aires during a notable episode that re-started trade talks between the world's two largest economies. Shortly afterward, Trump suggested that she could become a political bargaining chip in the trade talks.

Of course, that was long before the coronavirus. We suspect that whatever happens now, if Meng lands in the US, prosecutors probably won't be very amenable to a generous deal.