Carlos Ghosn Says He Has "Actual Evidence" Of Government Conspiracy As Japan Moves To Arrest His Wife

As Japanese officials investigate Carlos Ghosn's criminal escape and authorities around the world make what we imagine will be only the first round of arrests, Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo offered the first taste of what Ghosn plans to reveal later this week during what's expected to be his first press conference since his great escape.

Bartiromo, who said she spoke to Ghosn via phone over the weekend (she previously sat down with Ghosn's wife back in April), said that Ghosn plans to provide "actual evidence" and documentation proving that his arrest was the result of a coup inside Nissan, and that the Japanese judicial system ultimately went along with it because the government didn't want to see Nissan merged with Renault.

Meanwhile, according to a WSJ report published Tuesday morning, Japan is trying to arrest Carole Ghosn, the executive's wife, on suspicion of perjury. In a statement, prosecutors allege that Mrs. Ghosn lied during sworn testimony in April before the court handling her husband's case.

Specifically, they said she lied about contacts with an unidentified individual shortly after Ghosn's arrest in November 2018. It's unlikely that she will be apprehended, though, as she has already traveled to Lebanon, where she has reportedly been reunited with her husband, something she described as "the best gift of my life."

Ghosn told Bartiromo that he plans to "name names", including identifying Japanese government officials who he believes were behind his 2018 arrest on ambiguous financial misconduct allegations.

The former auto titan said giving up his position as CEO at Nissan to his eventual successor, Hiroto Sakawa, put him in a "dangerous position," and now believes that he should have left Japan, instead of staying in the country for Sakawa's benefit. Ghosn told Bartiromo that he was "really unnerved and upset" that he failed to anticipate and understand the unfairness of the Japanese justice system, adding that the "straw that broke the camel's back" was being blocked from speaking with his wife.

Ghosn's great escape - which was reportedly masterminded by a former green beret and professional security consultant - is a great embarrassment for the Japanese government, since surveillance camera footage clearly shows Ghosn absconding - walking right out of his apartment in defiance of his house arrest order - to take a high-speed rail across the country.

The executive of course must now watch his back in Lebanon: It's possible that bounty hunters could be looking to kidnap him, though he's likely well-fortified and living in an undisclosed location.

Ghosn said that he'd be willing to have his case heard by "any court outside of Japan." Remember, the Japanese government wins 99% of criminal trials.

Bartiromo said the big press conference will follow on Wednesday or Thursday.

Many of Ghosn's supporters believe that some kind of corporate skullduggery ultimately led to his arrest, and that the financial charges are merely window-dressing. A NYT reporter first explored the issue in a lengthy profile published more than a year ago.