CCP Dissident Claims China Released COVID At Military World Games In October 2019

In a shocking revelation that raises serious challenges for the official narrative about COVID's origins inside China, new claims from an exiled CCP whistleblower allege that Chinese agents released COVID at an international sporting event in Wuhan in October 2019.

In effect, it was the first super-spreader event, and it - didn't happen at a biker rally in South Dakota.

CCP insider Wei Jingsheng claims that Chinese agents deliberately spread COVID during the World Military Games in October 2019. The whistleblower also claimed he tried to warn the Trump Administration about COVID five months before the pandemic began.

The international tournament for military athletes was held in Wuhan, where sick patients would start overwhelming hospitals and dropping dead in the streets not even three months later after Beijing notified the WHO on New Years about the outbreak. After the games, Wei claims, some of the 9,000 athletes who attended were sickened with a mysterious illness, including French, American and German athletes.

"I thought the Chinese government would take this opportunity to spread the virus during the Military Games, as many foreigners would show up there," Wei said in a new Sky News documentary entitled 'What Really Happened in Wuhan?'. "[I knew] of the possibility of the Chinese government using some strange weapons, including biological weapons, because I knew they were doing experiments of that sort," he said.

The World Military Games, like the Olympic Games for military athletes, were held in Wuhan from October 19-27, 2019.

Wei claims he went to senior figures in the Trump Administration all the way back in November 2019, but was ignored. We now know cases of COVID may have been spreading in the US at that time - and certainly before Christmas 2019. While he wouldn't say which official he spoke to, he claims they were a "senior official" in Trump's Administration.

Per News.au, David Asher, a former COVID investigator for the State Department, says in the documentary that the Games were "suspicious."

"We do see some indications in our own data...that there was Covid circulating in the United States as early as early December, possibly earlier than that," he said. "I mean, some of the people who came back from these Games were sick with something."

Having been exiled to the US years earlier, Wei said he was made aware of what was happening through CCP insiders who shared their fears about the situation and described the central government cover-up.

But the late fall, complaints about COVID had already begun popping up on social media in China, where they were immediately censored by the CCP, Wei adds. Finally, as the virus spread and the early efforts to cover it up and contain it failed, Beijing was left with no choice but to go to the WHO. Even at that point, Beijing continued to deny evidence of human-to-human spread - until it became obvious days later.

While there's no hard evidence that China used COVID as a bioweapon, there's plenty to suggest that the lab in Wuhan was working on viruses that looked an awful lot like COVID-19.

Just last night, we shared leaked grant documents showing a US agency - DARPA - rejecting a proposal from Peter Daszak - yes, that Peter Daszak - asking for money to fund research to infect bats with manipulated bat coronaviruses.

As we noted, the bid was submitted by Daszak, working on behalf of US-based EcoHealth Alliance (which has been wrapped up in the controversy of Dr. Fauci and his allies circumventing a US ban on "gain-of-function" research that may or may not have contributed to the global COVID pandemic), and Daszak was hoping to use genetic engineering to cobble "human-specific cleavage sites" onto bat COVID 'which would make it easier for the virus to enter human cells' - a method which would coincidentally answer a longstanding question among the scientific community as to how SARS-CoV-2 evolved to become so infectious to humans.

Were these researchers inadvertently helping the Chinese develop the most potent bioweapon of the modern age?