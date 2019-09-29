Chaos Continues In Hong Kong; Undercover Cops Pull Guns Amid 'Aggressive Clearance Operation' 

Violence continued in Hong Kong as anti-government demonstrations entered their 17th week. The police response was described by the Washington Post as "among the most aggressive" since the movement began over a now-withdrawn extradition bill which would have allowed China to forcibly move suspects to the mainland for face trial in communist courts.

Photo via Alejandro Alvarez

Hong Kong police to pro-democracy protesters:

DISPERSE OR WE FIREpic.twitter.com/k6QLGcqhmR — Alfons López Tena #FBPE (@alfonslopeztena) September 29, 2019

Protesters destroyed signs and flags raised in advance of the 70th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the People's Republic of China, some of which were burned. According to WaPo, "At times, riot police appeared outnumbered. Shoppers at a luxury mall in central Hong Kong looked on as police and protesters engaged in a pitched battle. Protesters crouched, created a phalanx of umbrellas and tossed bricks and bottles toward the officers. Police fired round after round of tear gas."

The protesters inched forward as rubber bullets shredded their umbrellas. When it appeared the police might be outflanked, officers made a hasty retreat. Protesters seized the moment, rushing toward officers piling into police vans. Demonstrators, cheered by onlookers and fellow marchers, hit the vans with poles and bottles as the vehicles sped away. The road was littered with glass and spent tear-gas canisters clinked across the asphalt as the protesters continued their march. At nightfall in the nearby neighborhood of Wan Chai, residents left their homes and workplaces to jeer at police and pelt their vehicles with bricks and bottles. -Washington Post

At one point, an undercover cop who was exposed pulled a gun on protesters.

When riot police started amassing inside Wan Chai station, frontline protesters worked to cut them off by barricading its entrances and hurling bricks, pulled from the sidewalk, down the escalators. pic.twitter.com/oQ7BdTI5f1 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) September 29, 2019

Several people were seriously injured, including an Indonesian journalist based in Hong Kong who was hit in the eye by a projectile while live-streaming the event for her publication. ... Street battles broke between protesters and police who struggled to keep the demonstrators at bay with rubber bullets and tear gas. Residents and tourists were caught in the crossfire, clutching their faces and running in fear in several areas, including the neon-lit luxury shopping district of Causeway Bay. -Washington Post

1650, an Indonesian reporter interviewed on the footbridge of Gloucester Road in Wan Chai was shot in the right eye. #929GlobalAntiTotalitarianism #HKPoliceTerrorism #StandWithHongKong pic.twitter.com/5raKEEiJPG — kit (@yukisuet1) September 29, 2019

In addition to tear gas, authorities deployed water cannons again - spraying protesters with blue die containing an irritant.

WATER CANNON: Blue dye with irritant is sprayed at demonstrators in Hong Kong #HongKongProtests #香港 pic.twitter.com/EvSQq70vLq — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) September 29, 2019

Hong Kong police officer sprays reporter

At approximately 5pm, riot police launched an aggressive clearance operation against protesters along Harcourt Road - a frequent location for clashes.

Police pushed young demonstrators to the asphalt road and dragged them away, leaving pools of blood. Hong Kong’s hospital authority said 13 people were admitted to hospitals by 7:30 p.m., including one in serious condition. -Washington Post

Riot police officers fire tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters after a march in Hong Kong. (Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters)

Arrested protesters were lined up against a wall outside a government building before being frisked and taken away.

After one clash, police regrouped and then charged protesters. “Go, go, go,” a commanding officer shouted as dozens of tactical and riot officers sprinted down the street. Officers tackled demonstrators, pinning them to the ground and blocking journalists’ cameras as they made arrests. -Washington Post

"Go, Go, Go!" Raptor and riot police charge toward Pacific Place in Hong Kong this afternoon appeared to be lead by Rupert Dover. pic.twitter.com/3WHLCfGLdZ — Timothy McLaughlin (@TMclaughlin3) September 29, 2019