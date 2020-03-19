China Apologizes To Wife Of Whistleblower Doctor Who Died After Contracting Coronavirus

Here is one for the record books...

Six weeks after the death of Dr Li Wenliang - the Chinese doctor who tried to raise the alarm about the new coronavirus before it was even identified - Wuhan police have withdrawn their charges and apologized to his family.

As a reminder, Dr Li - who warned the public of a potential "SARS-like" disease in December 2019 - was questioned by local health authority, and warned:

"We solemnly warn you: If you keep being stubborn, with such impertinence, and continue this illegal activity, you will be brought to justice - is that understood?"

Dr, Li was later summoned by Wuhan police to sign a reprimand letter in which he was accused of "spreading rumors online" and "severely disrupting social order."

And now, in a Weibo message, Wuhan Police apologized to the dead doctor's wife for their mistreatment:

On the afternoon of January 3, the police station of Zhongnan Road Street, Zhongnan Road, Wuhan Public Security Bureau reposted and posted online. Information on SARS and other infectious diseases was investigated, and the police on duty were arranged to have a conversation with Dr. Li Wenliang for verification, to make a transcript on the spot, to instruct them, and to issue an instruction sheet, which were improper disposal, wrong application of laws, and irregular law enforcement procedures. Wuhan Public Security Bureau decided to withdraw the instruction and solemnly apologized to the family members of the party for the mistake. We will earnestly learn lessons, improve our work, and strive to strictly regulate fair and civilized law enforcement. Thanks to the people for their care, support and supervision of public security work. The administration will continue to work with the people of the city to work together, fight heroically, and work together to achieve the full advantage of the fight against epidemics.

An apology and promise to do better in the future... yeah that will make up for 1) his death, 2) his reputation destroyed in the last few days of his life, and 3) his family's mourning.