China Issues Rare, Strongly-Worded Defense Of Russia Over US "Bullying" Sanctions

It's been no secret that over the past half-decade China and Russia have grown closer, even becoming unlikely allies (unlikely given historic 20th century antagonism), in the face of Washington pressure and sanctions on officials in both countries.

This growing cooperation on military, economic and infrastructure development fronts has now reached the next unprecedented step of Beijing publicly defending Russia, vociferously condemning the next round of proposed US sanctions on Moscow officials.

China's Foreign Ministry on Monday stated it "strongly opposes" new sanctions on top Russian officials, saying US Congressional leaders are using human rights as a "pretext" for ensuring attempts at improving US-Russia relations fail. "The US hegemonic and bullying practices are rejected by Russia and China and will meet rejection and opposition from more and more countries," the Monday statement said.

Image source: Reuters

"China is strongly against Washington applying unilateral sanctions under the pretext of protecting human rights" given that it "violates the provisions of the UN Charter and acts contrary to generally accepted norms of international law," spokesperson Hua Chunying said in Beijing.

The statement suggested it's another example of the United States' unilaterally 'bullying' behavior (as Chinese officials have increasingly referenced), and that "a growing number of countries" oppose Washington's attempts to punish Moscow while waiving the flag of human rights.

The new sanctions in question were part of anti-Russian legislation packaged into the US defense spending budget for 2022. Specifically they target 35 top Russian officials, including the mayor of Moscow and Health Ministry head Mikhail Murashko. The legislation also makes continued reference to 'election interference' and other such usual accusations against the Kremlin.

Beijing issuing such a high level public defense of Putin's Russia comes as China is under a similar human rights spotlight as well, particularly over its Hong Kong crackdown of the last few years, and widespread reports of Uighur minority 'reeducation camps' in northwest Xinjiang region. Typically the foreign ministry has deployed the "double standard" and hypocrisy charge in response to Washington criticisms of China.

China firmly opposes the US unilateral sanctions on the Russian side. The US hegemonic and bullying practices are rejected by Russia and China and will meet rejection and opposition from more and more countries. @mfa_russia pic.twitter.com/h97RD3zgym — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) September 27, 2021

This fresh defense of Russia points to the two countries deepening their united front against their common enemy, also after joint military drills have in recent years been ramped up. Add to this both the US and UK navies lately deploying a more active presence in contested waters South China Sea and near Taiwan, and its recipe for potential major military confrontation between the West and a Russia-China alliance.