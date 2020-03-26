China Just Sent 150,000 Test Kits To Prague And 80% Of Them Didn't Work

As the real state of affairs in China, now months into its coronavirus outbreak, remains unknown, the country is trying to at least give the impression that things are fine and that it is genuinely interested in helping out the rest of the world.

China has claimed to have made donations of ventilators and testing kits to countries like Iran and Italy over the last week, seemingly trying to now play "good cop" with the neighboring countries it is likely at fault for infecting. Meanwhile, we have been pointing out obvious inconsistencies with the information coming out of Beijing as it has been happening.

And in terms of faking the notion of helping the rest of the world, China can't even do that right.

Czech newspaper Irozhlas reports that China sent 150,000 testing kits to Prague which have returned false results up to 80% of the time. In other words, they simply don't work. PJ Media provided a translation to the article:

"We checked them on Saturday at the University Hospital Ostrava, but unfortunately the error rate was quite high, so now we are waiting for the results of further testing across the country, they have never been tested positively because it works with antibodies," said Svrčinová.

"We tested those who searched for a sampling site. Fortunately, we were so far-sighted that samples were immediately taken for the classic examination and that just proved the error rate of the tests," Svrčinová continued.

Poziom błędów testów, których 150 000 Czesi otrzymali z Chin sięga 80%. Czesi wracają do testów klasycznych, których robią 900 dziennie. https://t.co/cYyrqmsfG5 — Marcin Kurpios (@MarcinKurpios) March 23, 2020

Meanwhile, the reality on the ground in China paints a far different picture than both the attitude out of Beijing and the daily coronavirus numbers suggest.

For example, for the first time since the virus outbreak began, China’s national health commission claimed on March 19 that there were no new infections in the entire country. But Chinese citizens described a different reality.

In Wuhan, ground zero of the epidemic, residents witnessed long lines at hospitals while more facilities were reportedly being set up to accommodate ill patients.

In a video posted to social media on March 19, a Chinese citizen shows the Wuhan Union Hospital, one of 46 designated facilities to treat COVID-19, and the queue in front of it. “Look, Look! People are lining up in front of the fever clinic at Wuhan Union Hospital,” the person says. The Epoch Times confirmed the footage was filmed at the hospital.

Also on March 19, a construction worker shared a video of a new makeshift hospital set up within a stadium in suburban Wuhan. “After another night, our mission is almost complete,” the man said. “A new makeshift hospital will be in operation soon.”

So China, if you're seeking to virtue signal, lie and change the narrative, perhaps a couple of lessons on how to do so are in order.