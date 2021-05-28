China Reveals "God Of War" Stealth Bomber

It's been common knowledge the US-China relationship could be described as one that is in a "Cold War." The great power competition between the two, as China (the rising power) and the US (the status quo), are engaged in a titanic power struggle.

The battleground for global supremacy will come down to economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power, which China is quickly gaining on the US.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's rapid military modernization effort has beefed up its force with advanced technology, such as fifth-generation fighter jets, drones, and hypersonic weapons. Last October, he said China would never allow its sovereignty, security, and interests to be undermined.

The latest sign China continues to advance at full speed is the revelation of a new 5000-mile range stealth bomber capable of striking US military assets in the Pacific.

The latest edition of Chinese Modern Weaponry magazine revealed new computer-generated images of the country's next-generation Xian H-20 strategic bomber.

The futuristic stealth bomber was first revealed in 2018 and has a flying wing design similar to the Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit built in the late 1990s. The main feature of the H-20 is the intercontinental range and the ability to carry nuclear weapons to strike Guam and other key military bases in the Pacific.

Modern Weaponry describes the aircraft as "the god of war in the sky." Though in development for several years, actual images of the bomber have yet to be leaked into the press.

Jon Grevatt, an Asia-Pacific defense analyst at security intelligence firm Janes, told South China Morning Post that when "the aircraft becomes operational, it has the potential to be a game-changer."

"That means that the advantage of that plane is that it could attack like a strategic bomber does, hitting targets at a great distance, perhaps in the second island chain and beyond," Grevatt said. The second island chain poses a threat to US interests in Asia-Pacific.

If and whenever the H-20 is deployed, it would likely have air-launch hypersonic weapons that would extend the strike range of the aircraft - one that would frighten Washington. China has dubbed one of its hypersonic missiles the "Guam killer."

In 2018, China gave everyone a sneak peek of the H-20 at the end of this clip.

This Cold War could be a zero-sum game, and China wants it all.