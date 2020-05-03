China Using Alleged BuzzFeed Pedo's Wuhan Lab Article For Propaganda War Against United States

Remember BuzzFeed senior writer and boy band aficionado Ryan Broderick - who wrote in January that we 'doxed' a Chinese scientist who we 'falsely accused of creating the coronavirus as a bioweapon'?

We didn't - the information was publicly available, the word "bioweapon" wasn't used in the article, and we suggested the scientist, Peng Zhou, may know "something" about the origins of the coronavirus. Peng, his mentor, and his lab are now the focus of a wide-ranging investigation by the so-called 'Five Eyes' western intelligence agencies - much to the chagrin of those who seek to silence us.

This Ryan Broderick:

Indeed, Broderick wrote a BuzzFeed hit piece after we brought international attention to Zhou, head of the Bat Virus Infection and Immunization Group at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

And while Zhou was researching "the molecular mechanism that allows Ebola and SARS-associated coronaviruses to lie dormant for a long time without causing diseases," his mentor, Shi Zhengli, co-authored a controversial paper in 2015 which described the creation of a new virus by combining a coronavirus found in Chinese horseshoe bats with another that causes human-like severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in mice. This research sparked a huge debate at the time over whether engineering lab variants of viruses with possible pandemic potential is worth the risks.

Now, Zhou and Zhengli's experimentation with bat coronavirus is under official investigation.

Broderick, meanwhile, is at it again - authoring an April 22 BuzzFeed article titled "Scientists Haven’t Found Proof The Coronavirus Escaped From A Lab In Wuhan. Trump Supporters Are Spreading The Rumor Anyway," in which Broderick conflates 'originating in a Wuhan lab' with 'it was genetically engineered,' when the current stance of the Trump administration is that a natural bat coronavirus escaped, or was released, from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The comments section of Broderick's full-throated defense of Beijing caught the eye of China's state-owned Xinhua News Agency, which used Broderick's article for CCP propaganda, using the headline ""No scientific backing" for claims COVID-19 could have escaped from Wuhan lab: scientists."

WASHINGTON, May 2 (Xinhua) -- There is "no scientific backing" for the two claims floated recently by some U.S. politicians and media outlets that COVID-19 could be human-made and have escaped from a laboratory, scientists have said. "The origin of the novel coronavirus is a legitimate area of scientific inquiry, in which there are still open questions," said an article posted on April 22 on BuzzFeed News. The piece, written by reporter Ryan Broderick and based on interviews with several scientists, is titled "Scientists Haven't Found Proof The Coronavirus Escaped From A Lab In Wuhan. Trump Supporters Are Spreading The Rumor Anyway." -Xinhua News Agency

Let's review a few comments from Ryan's original article, however. Seems even BuzzFeed readers aren't buying his shit:

Not a Trump supporter, and this novel coronavirus could have certainly come from a lab. The Wuhan Virology lab was doing gain-of-function research on the bat coronavirus, and this style of research has been widely critisized by scientists for decades due to how unsafe it is: https://www.the-scientist.com/.../lab-made-coronavirus.... Iterations of SARS have escaped from labs before, so this is not an unprecedented occurance. https://www.the-scientist.com/.../sars-escaped-beijing... US diplomatic cables from 2018 warned of how unsafe this particular lab was: https://www.washingtonpost.com/.../state-department.../ China scrubbed a photo of the Wuhan Virology lab which appeared in a Chinese newspaper last year which showed a broken seal on one of their refridgerators:https://www.mirror.co.uk/.../photos-inside-wuhan-lab-show... the US is not the only country to investiage this claim: the UK, France and Australia have all followed suit. Screw you Buzzfeed for slandering a credible theory as coming from a populist demagogue.

And another:

The evidence strongly points to a Wuhan lab origin. There is no controversy here. And another: Broderick continues to conflate two separate issues

1. Natural vs manufactured

2. Transmission from leak in lab vs animal to human in Wuhan wet market



Even a three year old can identify the issues: why does Broderick continue to struggle with this?

