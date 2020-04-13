Chinese Embassy Blasts "Hasty, Reckless" Western Claims That Virus Originated In Wuhan

In a simply stunning piece of propaganda following a weekend of extremely high level officials across the world's (non-Chinese-rotation) nation, the Chinese Embassy in the UK has unleashed a statement of pure farce proclaiming there is no evidence that the virus originated in Wuhan... let alone China.

Read on if you dare... (emphasis ours)

Last week, The Mail on Sunday carried an article propagating a groundless theory that links the origin of Covid-19 to a lab in Wuhan.

The article also discredits China’s effective efforts in combating Covid-19 and promoting international co-operation.

There has been no scientific or medical conclusion yet on the origin of Covid-19, as relevant tracing work is still under way.

The World Health Organisation has made repeated statements that what the world is experiencing now is a global phenomenon, the source is undetermined, the focus should be on containment and any stigmatising language referring to certain places must be avoided.

The name Covid-19 was chosen by the WHO for the purpose of making no connections between the virus and certain places or countries.

The origin of a virus is a complicated, scientific issue. It should be left to scientists and doctors to find out through studies and research.

Hasty and reckless allegations, such as naming China as the origin in an attempt to shift the blame, before any scientific conclusion is reached, is totally irresponsible and will definitely do harm to international co-operation at this critical time.

China and the UK exchanged views seriously on the origin of the virus and reached consensus.

In his telephone conversation with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi pointed out that ‘alarmingly, some people are attempting to politicise the epidemic, label the virus and stigmatise China.

‘Such moves are extremely harmful to international co-operation and solidarity, and will only disrupt the joint efforts of various parties to tackle the virus.

'It is believed that the world, including the UK, will respond in an objective and fair manner and reject such narrow-minded actions’.

Mr Raab expressed the UK’s firm opposition to politicising the outbreak and fully agrees with China that the source of the virus is a scientific issue that requires professional and science-based assessment.

Covid-19 is a global challenge. The right thing to do for every responsible stakeholder, including the media, is to work together and leave no place for rumours or prejudice.

Chinese Embassy, London