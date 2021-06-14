Chinese Stealth Fighters Buzz Beijing In Fly Over Rehearsal Ahead Of Centenary Parade 

The celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China is nearing and will be held on July 1. So naturally, like any massive government-sponsored celebration involving war machines, there needs to be lots of preparation. Over the weekend, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) was spotted flying all sorts of warplanes and helicopters in a rehearsal event, but what has caught our attention is the video of stealth fighter jets and new heavy-lift helicopters.

According to state-run media Global Times, thousands of people in the Tiananmen area of Beijing gazed into the skies as warplanes and helicopters practiced flying formations. The event included "the warm-up, a grand gathering, and entry and exit, as well as preparations in the event of an emergency," Global Times added.

During the day on Sunday morning, several echelons of PLA warplanes were seen flying through the sky in the rehearsal, including dozens of helicopters forming a formation representing the number "100," a J-10 fighter jet formation representing "71," or July 1, the birthday of the CPC, and formations consisting of five J-20 stealth fighter jets, Beijing-based magazine the Aerospace Knowledge reported on Sunday. - Global Times

Pictures and videos of the rehearsal event have circulated on social media showed the J-20 stealth jets and helicopters.

Videos uploaded onto social media are pretty impressive.

China is obviously making a statement to the West as tensions between the US and China continue to sour under a Biden administration. The great power struggle between both countries is pushing both countries closer and closer towards Thucydides Trap.

We're surprised the "God of War" stealth bomber is not featured in the upcoming celebrations - or maybe it will?