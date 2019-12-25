Christmas Eve Present - China Releases Video Of Live-Fire War Drill In South China Sea

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) has reported that Chinese state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) published a video on Christmas Eve of Hong Kong's People's Liberation Army (PLA) garrison conducting a live-fire war drill in the South China Sea.

The video was first released on the social media account of CCTV's military channel on Tuesday night, said the live-fire exercise was conducted "in recent days."

Featured in the video is a PLA warship called the Qinzhou, a type 056 corvette patrol boat, that was seen in the video "jamming missiles, to avoid enemy missile attacks" and firing large weapons at targets.

SCMP said the live-fire exercise was conducted by "a naval battalion," under an annual training mission designed to prepare military forces for combat situations in the South China Sea.