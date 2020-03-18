"Close The Borders" - Bill Ackman Urges Trump To "Shut Down Country For 30 Days" To Stall Virus

Somebody... anybody... do something!

That is the cry from market participants everywhere (as well as politicians and everyday Americans who are facing 20% unemployment if Steve Mnuchin's "Depression era" claims are to be believed).

The latest cry for help... or urge for action is from none other than hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman, who has a simple message for President Trump: "Close the borders... shut down the country"

Mr. President, the only answer is to shut down the country for the next 30 days and close the borders. Tell all Americans that you are putting us on an extended Spring Break at home with family. Keep only essential services open. The government pays wages until we reopen. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) March 18, 2020

So, closing borders is only racist when the threat from those coming into the country is socio-economic and criminal... but not when the threat is health-related?

Ackman went to call for "leadership, now!"

Mr. President, the moment you send everyone home for Spring Break and close the borders, the infection rate will plummet, the stock market will soar, and the clouds will lift. We need your leadership now! — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) March 18, 2020

Either way, perhaps, given China's (if you believe the numbers) successful stomp-down on the spread of the virus - a 30-day shutdown may be the last best hope for Trump's re-election.