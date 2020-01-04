Colin Kaepernick Slams Trump's Racist "Terrorist Attack On Brown People" In Iran, Twitter Users Respond

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 01/04/2020 - 21:00

Former NFL quarterback and clearly current desperate-for-attention social justice warrior Colin Kaepernick just had his 'Rose McGowan' moment, somehow managing to play the race-card against President Trump's decision to assassinate Qasem Soleimani.

In a double-tweet of utter ignorance, the sports-shoe-designer gushed forth the following words on to his Twitter feed...

"America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad.

America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world.

There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism."

It appears the former football player may have taken one too many shots to the head as he seems unaware that the "brown" person he is defending killed many "black and brown" people all over the world.

Social media erupted over Kaepernick's comments (and not in a good, progressive, supportive way)...

Given all of that, we wonder how long (actually, if ever), it will be before Kaepernick follows McGowan's lead and apologizes.

Or is Nike happy to support a man who is implicitly supporting a terrorist-funding, American-killing military string-puller... just because he is 'not an old white man'...

Awkward!