Colin Kaepernick Slams Trump's Racist "Terrorist Attack On Brown People" In Iran, Twitter Users Respond

Former NFL quarterback and clearly current desperate-for-attention social justice warrior Colin Kaepernick just had his 'Rose McGowan' moment, somehow managing to play the race-card against President Trump's decision to assassinate Qasem Soleimani.

In a double-tweet of utter ignorance, the sports-shoe-designer gushed forth the following words on to his Twitter feed...

"America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world. There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism."

It appears the former football player may have taken one too many shots to the head as he seems unaware that the "brown" person he is defending killed many "black and brown" people all over the world.

Am fearful you have CTE but that typically only impacts players who saw game time. https://t.co/3yIjcRfxiS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 4, 2020

Social media erupted over Kaepernick's comments (and not in a good, progressive, supportive way)...

Siding with an Iranian Islamic terrorist who's killed hundreds Americans, injured untold numbers more, and from a country that's anything but progressive to trash America?



Disgusting and unsurprising. So you're....pro-terrorism? https://t.co/EKxFnr2KLx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 4, 2020

Qassem Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans who were black and brown. cc @Nike https://t.co/xpbllFuZZ8 — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 4, 2020

You can leave anytime https://t.co/WFXDNRIjzI — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 4, 2020

Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani killed thousands upon thousands of black and brown people through out the Middle East



The United States put an end to his murdering https://t.co/7jefx4XtQq — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 4, 2020

Soleimani oversaw the murder, starvation, displacement, detention and torture of millions of brown Syrians and Iraqis. https://t.co/NrQIRw3van — Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) January 4, 2020

And it's on.

Genius commentary from a guy whose only war experience includes social justice and who managed to screw up his own tryout because of his inflated ego.

Hey @Kaepernick7 you should see if Iran will start a team for you. About the only way you're ever playing again. https://t.co/YuO7MH8B45 — Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) January 4, 2020

Given all of that, we wonder how long (actually, if ever), it will be before Kaepernick follows McGowan's lead and apologizes.

Or is Nike happy to support a man who is implicitly supporting a terrorist-funding, American-killing military string-puller... just because he is 'not an old white man'...

Soleimani was responsible for killing more "brown people," especially Muslims, than almost any human being on the planet.



Great work, @Nike. Hell of a spokesperson you have there. https://t.co/TxrZzRRDAA — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 4, 2020

Awkward!