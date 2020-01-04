Colin Kaepernick Slams Trump's Racist "Terrorist Attack On Brown People" In Iran, Twitter Users Respond

Former NFL quarterback and clearly current desperate-for-attention social justice warrior Colin Kaepernick just had his 'Rose McGowan' moment, somehow managing to play the race-card against President Trump's decision to assassinate Qasem Soleimani.
In a double-tweet of utter ignorance, the sports-shoe-designer gushed forth the following words on to his Twitter feed...
"America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad.
America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world.
There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism."
It appears the former football player may have taken one too many shots to the head as he seems unaware that the "brown" person he is defending killed many "black and brown" people all over the world.
Am fearful you have CTE but that typically only impacts players who saw game time. https://t.co/3yIjcRfxiS— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 4, 2020
Social media erupted over Kaepernick's comments (and not in a good, progressive, supportive way)...
Siding with an Iranian Islamic terrorist who's killed hundreds Americans, injured untold numbers more, and from a country that's anything but progressive to trash America?— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 4, 2020
Disgusting and unsurprising. So you're....pro-terrorism? https://t.co/EKxFnr2KLx
Qassem Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans who were black and brown. cc @Nike https://t.co/xpbllFuZZ8— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 4, 2020
You can leave anytime https://t.co/WFXDNRIjzI— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 4, 2020
Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani killed thousands upon thousands of black and brown people through out the Middle East— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 4, 2020
The United States put an end to his murdering https://t.co/7jefx4XtQq
Soleimani oversaw the murder, starvation, displacement, detention and torture of millions of brown Syrians and Iraqis. https://t.co/NrQIRw3van— Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) January 4, 2020
And it's on.— Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) January 4, 2020
Genius commentary from a guy whose only war experience includes social justice and who managed to screw up his own tryout because of his inflated ego.
Hey @Kaepernick7 you should see if Iran will start a team for you. About the only way you're ever playing again. https://t.co/YuO7MH8B45
Given all of that, we wonder how long (actually, if ever), it will be before Kaepernick follows McGowan's lead and apologizes.
Or is Nike happy to support a man who is implicitly supporting a terrorist-funding, American-killing military string-puller... just because he is 'not an old white man'...
Soleimani was responsible for killing more "brown people," especially Muslims, than almost any human being on the planet.— (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 4, 2020
Great work, @Nike. Hell of a spokesperson you have there. https://t.co/TxrZzRRDAA
Awkward!