"Come Home Or Shelter In Place" - State Department Issues Travel Advisory To All Americans Abroad

With COVID-19 cases and deaths surging in the US and Europe, the US State Department is set to announce Level 4 travel restrictions on all international travel, reports Politico.

The State Department's new advisory is expected to advise all Americans abroad to either return to the US or shelter in place as the virus crisis continues to worsen.

The new travel warning is expected to inform all Americans not to travel abroad.

Last week, the State Department issued a Level 3 Global Health Advisory, urging Americans to reconsider travel abroad. It appears in a week's time, the pandemic has gotten much worse.

Here are the current travel restrictions on the State Department's website:

US citizens will be permitted to return from the United Kingdom, Ireland and the Schengen area. The Department of Homeland Security has issued instructions requiring US passengers that are coming from (or transiting) the United Kingdom, Ireland and the Schengen area to travel through select airports where the US Government has implemented enhanced screening procedures.

The new travel announcement could be announced imminently.

There are reports @StateDept poised to announce Level 4 travel alert for all countries. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 19, 2020

*Developing...