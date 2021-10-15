print-icon

Conservative UK Lawmaker David Amess Stabbed Multiple Times In Essex Church, Suspect Arrested

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Oct 15, 2021 - 08:44 AM

Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed several times while attending a constituency surgery meeting at a church in Essex, according to LBC.

Armed police and forensics officers were seen outside the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea a short while ago. Amess. 69, was receiving treatment at the scene, according to Sky News. His condition is unknown.

A man has been arrested per the police.

"David Amess Southend MP stabbed in Belfairs Methodist church Eastwood road literally as I was outside the building," wrote one person online.

Another tweeted "Something big going on outside Belfairs Methodist Church on Eastwood Road North near the Woodcutters."

A constituency surgery is a series of one-on-one meetings that an MP will hold with members of the public, where people may raise concerns over governance. Arness has been a member of parliament since 1983. The stabbing comes five years after Labour MP Jo Cox was killed on her way to hold a surgery with constituents in Batley and Spen, according to ITV.

