Copenhagen Is Officially The World's 'Safest City'

The Economist Intelligence Unit has published its 2021 Safe Cities Index, ranking 60 major global cities across 76 indicators based on digital, health, infrastructure, environmental and personal security.

Copenhagen tops the rankings this year with a score of 82.4 out of 100.

According to the report, "every one of the leading cities overall has a more pronounced relative weak spot. Copenhagen, for example, comes 26th for health security". The Danish capital does however also place first for personal security.

Cities in the Asia-Pacific region dominate the top-10 with Singapore, Tokyo, Sydney, Hong Kong and Melbourne all present.

While American cities generally lag behind, they perform well in one key area: digital security. Los Angeles and San Francisco make the top-5 in that category, and perhaps surprisingly Chicago comes 20th overall...

At the other end of the scale, Yangon (Myanmar) , Karachi (Pakistan), and Caracas (Venezuela) ranked the least safest cities in the world...

The least safe cities were dominated by very low scores in health security, infrastructure, and personal security.

Interestingly, Kabul is not the list.