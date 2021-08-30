The Countries Pledging To Accept Afghans

In a Joint Statement published by the U.S. Department of State, almost one hundred governments pledged their support in facilitating the free travel of Afghans that have worked with them or that are considered to be at risk.

According to the statement, the nations "have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country."

As Statista's Martin Armstrong details, notably absent from the list are China and Russia who have said they will work together in assisting the Taliban with the rebuilding of the country.

Whether in practice these people will actually be able to leave Afghanistan is still in doubt.

As reported by the New York Times, Michael P. Mulroy, the former United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East said: