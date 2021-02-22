Defense Firms Unveil New Weapons At IDEX 2021 

The International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021) kicked off on Sunday and runs through the 25th of the month at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. All sorts of new weapons are being featured at the first COVID-era defense show.

According to Breaking Defense, IDEX 2021 features more than 900 exhibitors from 59 nations with 35 national pavilions.

"84% of companies exhibiting will be internationally based, while 16% will be UAE based entities which demonstrate the vast international interest in IDEX and NAVDEX," said Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, managing director and group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), the shows' organizers.

Staff Brig. Gen. Mohammed Al Hassani, an official spokesman for IDEX, said the first day, about $1.37 billion worth of deals were signed with seven international firms while 78% went to 12 local companies.

Here are some of the weapons being featured at IDEX 2021:

UAE's HALCON unveiled its first anti-ship cruise missile.

The Kalashnikov Group revealed the AK-19 assault rifle.

Chinese defense companies featured drones, a fighter jet, a shoulder-fired missile, and a tiny spy drone.

South African Paramount Group signed deal with Bharat Forge to produce Kalyani M4 MRAP armor vehicles in India.

UAE's Milanion Group unveiled an unmanned ground vehicle with a machine gun turret on top. Their exhibit also featured a drone battery capable of launching three unmanned aerial vehicles.

France's Arquus (previously Renault Trucks Defense) featured a new remote control turret for ground vehicles.

China Defense unveiled the "Chinese King Dragon 680 mm and Fire Dragon 750 mm" rockets, said one Twitter user.

UAE's CARACAL featured the CSA338 Semi-Automatic rifle.

Turkish company Otokar showed off its ground-based vehicles and a tank.

Armenian defense firm Pride Systems unveiled their new drone that can be armed with high-explosive or high-explosive antitank warheads at IDEX 2021.

More scenes from the defense conference that will last all week.

This UAE-made tank appears to be very futuristic in design.

Many of these weapons will be used on the modern battlefield as a great power competition between the US and China deepens.