Diplomat: "Not Even Tanks" Can Stop Large Wave Of Afghan Refugees Heading To Europe

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit news,

Despite Europe heavily fortifying its borders since the 2015 crisis, a top diplomat warns that “not even tanks” can stop a potentially large wave of Afghan refugees heading to the continent.

Even before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, up to 30,000 people were fleeing the country every single week.

Humanitarian development worker Sybille Schnehage told German broadcaster WDR on Sunday, “We can assume that up to three million Afghans will make their way to Europe in the foreseeable future.”

Schnehage explained how the refugees are intent on leaving the Middle East entirely and settling in European welfare havens where the state partially subsidizes their lives.

“I always ask people: Why don’t you go to Saudi Arabia? They are Muslims. This is your culture. The answer is always: No, Germany is better.”

Although many experts think that Europe’s efforts to strengthen its ports of entry since 2015 will prevent a repeat of the 2015 invasion, others aren’t so confident.

According to Politico’s Bruno Maçães, “Europeans have to realize a new refugee wave now seems inevitable.”

Maçães asked a diplomat in Kabul, who opined that no amount of high-tech surveillance or beefed up border controls can stop an influx of people if their numbers are large enough.

“When the numbers are high enough, nothing can stop them. Not even tanks,” said the diplomat.

Wary of upcoming elections where they will face opposition from anti-immigration populists, European leaders like Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron are scrambling to prevent a repeat of 2015, when over a million migrants entered Europe, a crisis that led to massive social dislocation, rising violent crime and multiple ISIS-inspired terror attacks.

Armin Laschet, the head of the Christian Democratic Union and the man most likely to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel, said “2015 should not be repeated.”

Macron has called for a “robust, coordinated and united response” in order to protect the continent from “major irregular migratory flows.”

However, two countries that bore the brunt of the previous refugee crisis, Greece and Turkey, have indicated that they will put up stern resistance to absorbing large numbers of migrants fleeing Afghanistan.

Notis Mitarachi, Greece’s minister for migration, told Reuters that his country “will not and cannot” become a gateway for migrants and refugees trying to reach the EU.

After signing a 6 billion euros ($7.03 billion) deal with the EU, Turkey is already home to 4 million refugees, the largest such population in the world.

Turks are already deeply concerned about the economic impact this has had on their country and are loathe to accept any more migrants.

“Turkish public opinion is openly against any further arrivals, particularly from Afghanistan, whose culture and customs differ markedly from Turkey’s,” said Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of consultancy firm Teneo.

As we document in the video above, while the media is now re-framing “refugees” as basically anyone who doesn’t like their own government, the vast majority of Afghan “refugees” are in fact economic migrants.

The UK government has also announced that Afghan “refugees” will be allowed to enter the country without even showing a passport.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has also called on other European countries to follow the UK’s lead in providing “support to the most vulnerable fleeing Afghanistan so they can start a new life in safety in the UK, away from the tyranny and oppression they face in Afghanistan.”

While refusing to stay in closer safe havens like Saudi Arabia or Turkey, many will seek to exploit the weakness of western governments and the strength of European borders, including violent criminals and terrorists.

