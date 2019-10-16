"Don't Be A Fool ... I Will Call You Later": Trump Warns Turkey's Erdogan Against 'Slaughtering Thousands'

President Trump shot off a very direct letter to Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, according to Fox News's Trish Regan, who obtained a copy.

Trump warned the Turkish president doesn't want to be responsible "for slaughtering thousands of people," and that Trump - consequently, doesn't "want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy," adding "and I will."

"I have worked hard to solve some of your problems," Trump continues.

"Don't let the world down. You can make a great deal. General Mazloum is willing to negotiate with you, and he is willing to make concessions that they never would have made in the past."

"History will look upon you favorably if you get this done the right and humane way," Trump said, adding "It will look upon you forever as the devil if good things don't happen."

"Don't be a tough guy. Don't be a fool!

I will call you later."

EXCLUSIVE: I have obtained a copy of ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩'s letter to #Erdogan. ⁦@POTUS⁩ warns him to not "be a tough guy! Don't be a fool!" Says he could destroy Turkey's economy if #Syria is not resolved in a humane way.

The letter follows Erdogan's Wednesday refusal to speak with Vice President Mike Pence regarding a cease-fire agreement in Syria, after Trump said he would send Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to negotiate.

Erdogan told Sky News, "I'm not going to talk to them. They will be talking to their counterparts. When Trump comes here, I'll be talking." National security advisor Robert O’Brien and the special representative for Syria, James Jeffrey, are also slated to be on the trip.

Turkey's president @RTErdogan tells @AlexCrawfordSky he will not speak with the US Vice President about a ceasefire in Syria during his visit - adding that he will only talk to President @realDonaldTrump.



Follow the latest world news here: https://t.co/l50mLoSc4w pic.twitter.com/o5NjsNzt2r — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 16, 2019

