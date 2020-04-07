Downing Street Says BoJo Hasn't Been Diagnosed With Pneumonia; PM In "Good Spirits"

As all of Britain (with the possible exception of a handful of extremely bitter remoaners) wishes Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery, his spokesman told reporters on Tuesday that the PM hasn't been diagnosed with pneumonia, and although he has received supplementary oxygen, he likely won't be needing a respirator.

Following a handful of alarming comments from doctors and other medical experts last night, James Slack, the Downing Street spokesman, added that the PM's condition was considered "stable". The PM "remains in good spirits," they added.

That's the official line, at least: We won't really know whether Johnson is in the clear until he's well enough to leave the hospital.

Prime Minister’s official spokesman says overnight he had “standard” oxygen support but was not put on a mechanical or invasive ventilator. He is, his doctors say, “in good spirits” — Robert Peston (@Peston) April 7, 2020

Also encouraging is that @BorisJohnson has not been diagnosed with pneumonia — Robert Peston (@Peston) April 7, 2020

Johnson is receiving standard oxygen treatment and is breathing without any other assistance. He has not received mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support”

Slack says Johnson’s de facto deputy, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, is "fine" and will handle pressing national security decisions if the PM is incapacitated. If Raab were to fall ill, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak would be next in line to lead. "There is an established order of precedence," Slack said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the government confirmed that the PM was moved to the ICU mostly as a precautionary measure, and that his oxygen threshold was higher than most patients admitted to the ICU.