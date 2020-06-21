Egypt's Sisi Visits Airbase Near Libyan Border, Threatens Intervention Backing Haftar

Via AlMasdarNews.com,

The Egyptian media published a video of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi inspecting the air force during a visit to the western military region.

Sisi reportedly urged his air force to be fully prepared to implement any mission to protect Egypt, whether inside or outside the border, at a moment of threatened Egyptian military intervention inside Libya in favor or pro-Haftar forces.

Egypt’s president, Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, right, meeting the Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar, left, in Cairo in 2019. Source: AFP via Getty

He expressed his happiness to the inspectors of the western military region about the efficiency of the Egyptian armed forces.

Regional reports say Sisi wants to halt the Tripoli GNA advance on retreating Haftar forces:

On Saturday Sisi said that Egypt did not want to intervene in Libya and generally favored a political solution, but added that "the situation now is different". "If some people think that they can cross the Sirte-Jufra frontline, this is a red line for us", he said before an audience that included some Libyan tribal leaders.

President Sisi's visit to the base near the Libyan border was set among military aircraft likely a 'show of force' to Tripoli:

Egypt’s Dictator Sisi visited one of the Air Force Bases in Sidi Barrani in the Western Military District near the Libyan border. pic.twitter.com/Dh1pXczLpP — Selami Haktan (Eng) (@slmhktn_eng) June 20, 2020

Sisi stressed that “the Egyptian army is ready to carry out any tasks here or anywhere if necessary.”

“If the Libyan people moved through you and asked us to intervene, this would be a signal to the world that Egypt and Libya are one country, one interest,” he added.