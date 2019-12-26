El Chapo's Son Gives Away Cars To Sinaloa Locals At Christmas Party 

Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán, the son of jailed drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, took a page right out of the infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar's handbook of how to run a successful drug cartel, with generous giveaways at a lavish Christmas party for locals in his home state of Sinaloa, reported the Daily Mail.

Social media posts detailed the events of the party -- including the gifts received by locals:

A Honda Civic was one of the cars given away at the holiday bash.

Three subcompact cars were spotted in another picture. In all, ten cars and SUVs were gifted to locals.

Several photos showed boxes of gifts lined up for locals to take home after the party.

One picture revealed how a live band was playing.

The Daily Mail said locals were thankful for the gifts and shouted, "Thank You Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán."

A tag on one of the gift bags read: "May this season be full of happiness ... [may] the light provide you faith and love. Iván Archivaldo wishes you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."

Iván is one of six sons of El Chapo, the founder of the Sinaloa Cartel. El Chapo was captured by Mexican authorities in 2016, then extradited to the US a year later. He now awaits trial in New York.