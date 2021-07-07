England Vs. Denmark - What The Stats Say

England find themselves in a second consecutive major semi-final today when they face off against Denmark at Wembley. The Danes are on a great run, especially considering the trauma the squad experienced in their first game when midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest while on the pitch.

While they are still the underdogs for the tie, Statista's Martin Armstrong notes that Denmark will be far from a walkover for the Three Lions and could provide an upset similar to England's fate in their last semi-final against Croatia.

Looking back over the previous games between the two teams, history is at least on England's side.

As this infographic shows, of the 21 matches, England have won 12, 4 were draws and Denmark claimed 4 victories.

More recently though, England failed to beat Denmark in their two Nations League matches in 2020, losing once and settling for a draw.

However, Goldman Sachs' forecasters have England winning 2-1...

And going on to win it all...

As Goldman says "it's (probably) coming home!"