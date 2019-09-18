Erdogan Wants To Create 'Refugee City' After Threatening To Flood Europe With 1M Syrians

Via AlmasdarNews.com,

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced after the first meeting at the Ankara peace talks that his country will not allow terrorists to appear in the area created on the border with Syria; instead, he has proposed to turn it into a refugee city.

“For the refugees there (on the Syrian border), it is necessary to create a city for them to participate in agriculture. I explained to my colleagues that it is necessary to build infrastructure for them,” Erdogan said.

Syrian refugees in Turkey. Image source: The New York Times

"It is necessary to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor,” the Turkish president said after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Ankara on Monday.

The Turkish capital Ankara on Monday hosted the tripartite summit of the guarantors of the Astana process (Russia, Turkey and Iran) on the Syrian settlement.

During the meeting on Monday, the three presidents agreed to establish a constitutional committee to resolve future political disputes.

With refugees from Syria used in a negotiating tug-of-war between Turkey and the EU, the Balkan region might have to carry the brunt of any large numbers of people on the move trying to reach safety in Western Europe:https://t.co/CjGRSiyIEv — Balkan Insight (@BalkanInsight) September 17, 2019

Furthermore, the three presidents discussed the future of the Idlib Governorate, but no official agreement was made to resolve their differences.

* * *

Syrian refugees in a Turkish camp. Image source: AP

Erdogan's "refugee city" idea comes after earlier this month he issued a 'with us or against us' ultimatum to the world, promising that if he couldn't have his Syria 'safe zone' (read: land grab to ethnically cleanse Syrian Kurds), he would flood Europe with one million refugees in response:

“You either support us to have a safe zone in Syria, or we will have to open the gates. Either you support us or no one should feel sorry. We would like to host 1 million refugees in the safe zone,” he said at the time.

It remains unclear, however, whether the so-called refugee city would be on Turkish soil or "newly acquired" Syrian territory occupied by the Turkish Army. Mostly likely in Erdogan's mind it would be the former.